LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 30 students from Sweetwater County and seven students from Uinta County on the 2021 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

For more information visit www.uwyo.edu.

Students include:

FARSON

Keanan Foy

GREEN RIVER

Evan Carollo

Cory T. Cassity

Zaydia L. Ellis

Chezney K. Mamalis

Justin C. Marcy

DeeLynn Samuel Miller

Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten

Rebecca Price

Sydni J. Sanders

Mallory Seymour

Cole J. Verner

RELIANCE

Santo Domingo Santhanawit

ROCK SPRINGS

Erick Arellano

Esther Angel Arey

Megan Grace Cook

Calie Cox

Konner Cyril Hafner

Haley Kathleen LeFaivre

Karli March

Christian C. Martinez

Michael A. McBee

Sierra R. Nussbaum

Lena Peacock

Karli Decora Piaia

Heather Platzer

Raeanne A. Prather

Hannah G. Spicer

Blake Anthony Stevens

Caitlin Stout

EVANSTON

Sondra Billman

FORT BRIDGER

Sherry A. Taylor

LYMAN

Allie A. Eyre

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Emilee Hope Benedict

MaShayla Hansen

Konner Larry Legault

ROBERTSON

Britan M. Woody

