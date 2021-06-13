LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 30 students from Sweetwater County and seven students from Uinta County on the 2021 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students include:
FARSON
Keanan Foy
GREEN RIVER
Evan Carollo
Cory T. Cassity
Zaydia L. Ellis
Chezney K. Mamalis
Justin C. Marcy
DeeLynn Samuel Miller
Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten
Rebecca Price
Sydni J. Sanders
Mallory Seymour
Cole J. Verner
RELIANCE
Santo Domingo Santhanawit
ROCK SPRINGS
Erick Arellano
Esther Angel Arey
Megan Grace Cook
Calie Cox
Konner Cyril Hafner
Haley Kathleen LeFaivre
Karli March
Christian C. Martinez
Michael A. McBee
Sierra R. Nussbaum
Lena Peacock
Karli Decora Piaia
Heather Platzer
Raeanne A. Prather
Hannah G. Spicer
Blake Anthony Stevens
Caitlin Stout
EVANSTON
Sondra Billman
FORT BRIDGER
Sherry A. Taylor
LYMAN
Allie A. Eyre
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Emilee Hope Benedict
MaShayla Hansen
Konner Larry Legault
ROBERTSON
Britan M. Woody