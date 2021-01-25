GREEN RIVER — Veteran Services Office will relocate, as of Feb. 3 to the Sweetwater County Courthouse building, 80 W Flaming Gorge Way.
The Veteran Services Office will continue to provide services in Green River and Rock Springs. Individuals may stop by Wednesdays to the Green River office at the new location to learn about their available options.
The Rock Springs office is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 333 Broadway, Suite 231.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call 307-922-5442.