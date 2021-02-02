LARAMIE — Wyoming’s premier government contracting event for small-business owners and entrepreneurs will feature expert speakers, networking opportunities and valuable assistance from several entrepreneurial organizations.
Registration is now open for the virtual 2021 GRO-Biz Conference March 9-11. The event is offered at no cost and focuses on providing training, resources and matchmaking opportunities to help Wyoming businesses expand markets to federal, state and local government agencies.
The GRO-Biz Conference is a partnership among the Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Wyoming Business Council, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network.
The conference will focus solely on government contracting, giving small businesses the opportunity to uplevel their contracting experiences. The conference will provide opportunities to network during the event, and attendees can choose from a large selection of workshops concentrating on government contracting, legal updates, marketing to the government and subcontracting.
Every year, government agencies set aside millions of dollars to spend on products and services from Wyoming small businesses in every industry. Representatives from these agencies will be available to discuss current and future opportunities, and to answer questions.
To reserve a spot, or to view a full list of speakers and workshops, visit www.wyomingsbdc.org/grobiz.
For more information, call Jake Dixon at 307-761-5012 or email jake.dixon@uwyo.edu.