DOUGLAS — Walker Hayes will be the Wyoming State Fair’s 2021 grandstand headline entertainment on Aug. 20. Tickets are on sale July 1.
Monument Records recording artist, Hayes, is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama. His recent EP “Country Stuff “features collaborations with Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, and Lori McKenna, and displays the full range of Hayes’ creativity. Hayes’ debut album “boom,” co-produced by multi-Grammy Award winning producer and songwriter Shane McAnally. The 10-track album includes the RIAA certified, Double-Platinum, Top 10 hit “You Broke Up With Me,” as well as the highly anticipated follow up single, “Craig.”
Hayes’ music, including hit singles “90s Country” and “Don’t Let Her” has gone on to be streamed more than half a billion times.
In addition to live music, the grandstand will be home to a variety of other family friendly events and fan favorites including the State Championship Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 17; PRCA Rodeo including WPRA Breakaway on Aug. 18 and 19; and the Demolition Derby on Aug. 21.
For more information on Walker Hayes, visit https://walkerhayes.com/
For a full lineup of events plus more information, visit www.wystatefair.com or email courtny.conkle@wyo.gov or call 307-358-2398.