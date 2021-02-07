ROCK SPRING — Western Wyoming Community College’s Art Gallery current display is “Water Study: The Progression." The exhibition by Western photography instructor Hank Ketelsen is open for public viewing during the college’s normal operating hours through March 11.
The featured photographs are meant to examine the interface between the Savannah River and the community of Savannah, Georgia. Ketelsen used water samples from the Savannah River in the darkroom process. The water is mixed with developer and poured over exposed photographic paper. The water then develops images of the human-made alterations that have displaced and overrun the river.
“’Water Study: The Progression’ has been presented as an educational show that shows the development of a photography project from beginning to end," Ketelsen said in a press release. "I believe that our students and community should have the opportunity to see the creation of a body of work to have a more complete understanding of the creative process, including the successes and failures. I hope that viewers can come away with an understanding that a project takes experimentation, research, and feedback to make a more compelling and engaging experience.”
Ketelsen teaches Photography 1 and Digital Photography 1. His courses are enrichment courses the public can participate in without being enrolled in a program at the college.
To learn more about the exhibition or for questions regarding Ketelsen’s courses, email hketelsen@westernwyoming.edu. For details pertaining to courses, visit Western’s course catalog at www.westernwyoming.edu. To enroll in one of his courses, contact Mustang Central at mustangcentral@westernwyoming.edu or 307-382-1677.