OGDEN, Utah — Three local students were among the more than 4,500 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the fall, signifying they maintained a grade point average of at least 3.5. Of those, approximately 1,400 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.
— Jonci Lison, Rock Springs: High Academic Excellence.
— Logan Alam, Rock Springs: Academic Excellence.
— Davan McDaniel, Pinedale : Academic Excellence.
"Despite the pandemic, these students persisted through the challenges and achieved academic success," President Brad Mortensen said in a press release. "That persistence and resilience are what Weber State students demonstrate consistently, and I am honored to serve with all of the great faculty and staff who are so dedicated to student success."
Only 27% of students earned an Academic Excellence award for the fall, with just 8% of those students receiving the honor of High Academic Excellence.
The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances, but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment, according to the release.
Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant that students had to flex their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards.
During the fall semester, 30% of Weber State classes had some on-campus component - 11% of those completely face to face - another 59% were online, and 11% offered individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision. The remainder of courses was taught using virtual and online methods.
Additionally, many students maintained exceptional academic standards while also managing jobs, extracurricular activities, families and household responsibilities.
