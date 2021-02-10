ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College hosted Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students, grades 6-12, who participated in the Southwest Regional Science Fair on Feb. 4.
The Fair is an opportunity for students to apply their STEM knowledge, engage in scientific thought, and gain new ideas and knowledge from peers and educators. Local STEM teachers dedicate much of their time to prepare their students for this educational opportunity.
The Regional Science Fair is an affiliate of Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, which is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. The categories, divisions, rules, and judging criteria of the Fair are in line with the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair requirements.
This year, there were 25 participants, and 18 projects from the following schools: Big Piney Middle School, Jackson Hole Middle School, Pinedale Middle School and Rawlins Middle School.
OVERALL WINNERS:
— Cael Espencheid and Cole Walton from Big Piney Middle School: Their project was “How Much Does Water Quality Account for Grass Growth? Creek Water vs. Return Flow Water”. They were also awarded a scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College.
— Emily Donough from Rawlins Middle School: Her project was titled “Cultivating Mars”. Donough was awarded a scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College.
ANIMAL SCIENCES:
— First: Fisher Mills and Reece Woolwine, Pinedale Middle School, with “OH DEER!”
— Second: Emma York and Chelsea Wright, Big Piney Middle School, with “The Effect of Unhealthy Liquids on Brine Shrimp”
BEHAVIORAL AND SOCIAL SCIENCES:
— First: Kamiah Runyan, Big Piney Middle School with “The Effect of the Full Moon Phases on Night Time Activity on Dogs, Cats, and Horses Behavior”
BIOCHEMISTRY/CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY/COMPUTATIONAL BIOLOGY AND BIOINFORMATICS:
— First: Kaydence Guest, Addalee Cunningham and Natalie Evans, Big Piney Middle School with "The Genetic Effects on Fingerprints”
BIOMEDICAL AND HEALTH SCIENCES/BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING/TRANSLATIONAL MEDICAL SCIENCES:
— First: Tryzmen Green, Big Piney Middle School with “The Effect of UV Sterilization on Cloth Mask Bacteria”
— Second: Decker Normington, Pinedale Middle School with “Mask O Wonder”
— Third: Kelby Staley, Big Piney Middle School with "The Effect of Natural Substances on Escherichia Coli (E.Coli)”
EARTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES/ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING:
— First: Shane Keelin, Jackson Hole Middle School with “Can Humidity be Raised Artificially to Combat Wildfires?”
ENGINEERING MECHANICS/MATERIALS SCIENCE/ENERGY — PHYSICAL:
— First: William Hibbert, Big Piney Middle School with “Engineering a Wind Splinter for Semi-Truck Cargo Trailers to Help Reduce Sail Effects of High Crosswinds”
— Second: Catie Langolis and Magdelena Jones, Big Piney Middle School with “What is the Purpose of Eggs in Cookies?”
MICROBIOLOGY:
— First: Sakiusa Meadow, Big Piney Middle School with “The Effect of T4r Coliphangs on Colonies of Escherichia Coli (E.Coli)”
— Second: Zeferino Zungia and Hays Espenscheid, Big Piney Middle School with “The Effect of Marinades on Bacteria Growth on Steak"
PLANT SCIENCES:
— First (tie): Cael Espencheid and Cole Walton, Big Piney Middle School with “How Much Does Water Quality Account for Grass Growth? Creek Water vs. Return Flow Water”
— First (tie): Emily Donough, Rawlins Middle School with “Cultivating Mars”
— Second: Kaleb Miller, Big Piney Middle School with “Curing Tmv with LED Lights on Pinto Beans”
— Third: Jolynn Jones, Big Piney Middle School with "How does pH Affect Plant Growth?"
“Participating in the Southwest Regional Science Fair provides the opportunity for students to engage with the process of science in ways they may not otherwise experience. It promotes not only scientific literacy and inquiry, but also creativity, responsibility, self-confidence, organization and communication, both written and verbal,” Katrina Marcos, Assistant Professor of Biology, and Southwest Regional Science Fair committee member said in a press release.
The Regional Science Fair Committee consists of the following dedicated Western educators and employees, Katrina Marcos, Randy Goff, Katey Ellis, Josh Holmes, Jennifer Allen and Cathy Ebert.
TATA Chemicals will donate monetary prizes to Big Piney Middle School and Rawlins Middle School to be used for promoting the STEM program at their educational facility. This is the fifth year TATA has donated to the Fair.
For more information contact Cathy Ebert at cebert@westernwyoming.edu.