ROCK SPRINGS — Students from Walnut and Westridge Elementary Schools students participate in the fourth Youth Arts Month display at the Community Fine Arts Center from March 16 - 27.
National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, and the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.
“Each year we see creative and talented students’ artwork shared for the public and especially for the families,” Debora Soule, CFAC director said in a press release. “I personally like the projects that you can see the kids’ imagination come to life!”
The students have worked in a variety of media including tempera paint, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.
This exhibit includes 144 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Jamie Morgan at Walnut Elementary and Olivia Benz at Westridge Elementary.
WALNUT ELEMENTARY
Kindergarten: Sophie Blake, Rollie Brumfield, Hudson Byers, Addilee Fisher, Carson Gutierrez, Greyson Hamm, Dylan Johnson, Tacari Jones, Addyson Koritnik, Zaidee Lambert, Haunna Lee, Wagner Lemon, Kaiya Mendoza, Zoey Robinson and Hadlee Whiting
First Grade: Acacia Alvarez, Michael Barry, John Britt, Kenyon Grafsgard, Layla Hasenauer, Kael Keslar, Deklan Kroupa, Colton Ledgerwood, Bella Sheldon, Emma Skorcz, Brody Vase, Brooklynn Vase, Trylissa Watkins, Rhaidyn Williams and Yannahliz Zambrana
Second Grade: Bradlee Allen, Grayson Anderson, Braelynn Beck, Aja Blache, Olyvia Cornell, Dia Diaz, Indira Diaz, Blake Hall, Paisley Jones, Hunter Loredo, Myka McIntosh, Jackson Poignee, Lilly Redder, Zion Spence and Madi Sweet Williems
Third Grade: Erika Chaverria, Brooklyn Condie, Airrieauna Diaz Harper, Linda Eguade, Ivan Faycosh, Payton Jones, Skylar Little, Nolan Long, Colton Pedersen, Sophia Rodriguez, Tavia Shalata, Mia Valdez, Dylan Wilkinson, Paxton Wollman and Denin Ziegler
Fourth Grade: Annalee Durant, Gage Evans, Raelynn Fisher, Jennessa French, Quinn French, Lilly Hanson, Tenlee Hanson, Cole Jones, Zack Lambert, Jennette Langley, Charles Lindsay, Briseidy Martinez Garcia, Haylee Morgan, Hadli Tomison and Regan Veesart
WESTRIDGE ELEMENTARY
Kindergarten: Abby Audette, Jaysia Baker, Aleily Barrios Padilla, Marko Bowers, Jersie Brooks, Arianna Doust, Bentley Evans, Hope Gomez, Eleanor Miller, Mia Ortega, Catherine Pierpoint, Braelynn Remington, Kyler Russel and Charlotte Williams
First Grade: Zachary Audette, Enzo Ball, Landen Bird, Tanya Campos Lugo, Collin Case, Reagan Casper, Gunner Christensen, Layla Christensen, Gabryel Clark, Trinity Heward, Robert Jensen and Gideon Rowley
Second Grade: Eden Achatz, Lumin Brasington, Genessys Camarillo Espinoza, Sophia Dickenson, Nuvaah Doust, Edreyzen Holmlund, Briley King, Emerson Millens, Alexandra Moore, Sofie Russell, Hailey White, Riley Williams and Kayla Zhong
Third Grade: Noah Antonsen, Katelyn Audette, Wesley Clark, Adalyn Cretsinger, Alexander Johnson, Mariah Karnes, Caleb Osborn, Ashley Portillo Avila, Shaylin Robinson, Mateo Trejo, Yazlin Vicencio-Delgadillo, Jaylah Villa Martinez, Angel Wanjoku, Makayla Weaver and Daniel Yang
Fourth Grade: Chasen Brasington, Alexis Dodge, Aubree Flores, Adeline Hopkins, Harley Hornberger, Payton Jensen, Yadira Landeros-Salcido, Jayden Martinez, Kimberly Martinez, Jaslene Pacheco, Scarlet Sprouse, Marin Sunich, Dominic Wagner and Jase Wiggins
The next schools to exhibit will be Pilot Butte and Eastside Elementary School students from March 30- April 10. Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 13-24 with a reception tentatively scheduled on April 14 followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from April 28-May 18 with a tentative reception on April 28.
Community Fine Arts Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.,. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.