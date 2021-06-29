ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee is currently displaying a group of Sublette County artists at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs now through the end of July.
Thirteen pieces of art show by seven artists cover a wide range of perspectives and creative expressions on the theme “A Vision of Responsible Energy Development.”
The exhibit initially opened earlier this year at the Pinedale Public Library and was sponsored by Citizens United for Responsible Energy Development. The artists participating are Karla Bird, Carmel Kail, Trista Coble, Gretchen Yost, Mae Orm, David Klaren and one artist who wishes to remain anonymous.
Their statements accompanying the artwork cover the importance of wildlife habitats and connectivity, historic hydropower plants, sitting of new renewable projects and the freedom of being outdoors in Wyoming. Included are traditional paintings to contemporary mixed media, a quilt and several photographs.
The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms.
The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual or group exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, Lindsey Travis and Debora Soule.
For more information visit http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center at 307-362-6212.