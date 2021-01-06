ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will celebrate the very best of Downtown Rock Springs.
The seventh annual Downtown First Awards will recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources.
The community is invited to nominate businesses, organizations and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviews nominations and selects winners in each category. Rock Springs Main Street board members are not eligible for awards.
Awards will be presented at the annual volunteer recognition event in February at the Broadway Theater. The ceremony will be live on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page. Time and details will be posted soon.
The following award categories are:
— Outstanding Downtown Business
— Spirit of Downtown Award
— Better Rock Springs Beautification Award
— Outstanding Individual
— Outstanding Volunteer
“This is our way of show them the appreciation we have for a job well-done in the Downtown area,” Maria Mortensen, URA Board Chairperson said in a press release. “There are many residents who volunteer their time to make Downtown fun and we’re thankful for that.”
“The small businesses make Downtown unique and we’re glad they’re here,” she said.
Nominate your downtown heroes. Forms can be found at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA website, at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office at 603 South Main Street and at select business locations. Nominations are due by Feb. 1, 2021.
For more information or to nominate contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.