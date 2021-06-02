ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center’s new exhibit of the Casper art group The Scotch and Watercolor Society runs from June 2 to July 28, of It was six years ago that the group of five artists first exhibited at the Community Fine Arts Center. They have shown across Wyoming and the region, while its members have also shown nationally and internationally since the group formed nearly 50 years ago.
The Scotch and Watercolor Society began with five painters in 1972, gathering once a month — often over scotch or other drinks — to critique paintings, said Barbara (Bobbie) Kuxhausen in a press release. She is the sole original member but the group and the tradition continues with additional members Michele McDonald, Barbara Barella, Skip Larcom and David Sneesby.
Kuxhausen grew up in the Chicago area, but a trip out west attracted her to Wyoming where she earned her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Art at the University of Wyoming. After 30 years of teaching elementary art, she retired. She has exhibited in many national and international shows including the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society.
Her recent juried exhibitions include the 51st Watercolor West International Exhibition in La Brea, California; Wind River Valley Artist Guild Exhibition in Dubois; Northern Plains Watercolor Exhibition in Rapid City, South Dakota; San Diego Watercolor Society in San Diego, California; Montana Watercolor Society in Miles City, Montana; Watercolor Art Society of Houston in Houston, Texas; Oklahoma Watercolor Society in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Georgia Watercolor Society in Macon, Georgia; and Red River Watercolor Society in Fargo, North Dakota.
Invitational shows she has been included in are solo exhibits at the Scarlowe Gallery, “Four Directions” in Casper, Goodstein Gallery, Casper College and the AVA Gallery in Gillette, as well as the Contemporary Art in the Cowboy State exhibit at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. Her work is in many private and public collections in the region.
“Watercolor has always been a favorite challenge. I enjoy the fluidity, the adventure and the surprise if offers. I paint a variety of subjects attempting not to duplicate nature, but to reflect my feelings, the harmony, vitality and mood,” Kuxhausen said in a press release.
Barella pursued her career as a geological draftsman until she retired. She now spends her free time with her art and as a successful business of making fine jewelry, and traveling extensively throughout the world.
Barella’s work has been included in several juried exhibitions for the Wyoming Watercolor Society in Sheridan, Wyoming State Fair Exhibition in Douglas and Northern Plains Watercolor Society in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Group shows in which her work hung was at the Gillette Cam-plex Gallery, Center for the Arts in Jackson and the Metro Gallery in Casper.
She is a signature member in the Wyoming Watercolor Society and has associate memberships in National Watercolor Society, Oklahoma Watercolor Society and Northern Plains Watercolor Society.
McDonald teaches watercolor and mixed media classes at the Casper Recreation Center. She also operates her studio, Studio Michele in the Walcott Galleria in downtown Casper.
McDonald's work has been accepted into many national and international shows including The National Watercolor Society, International Society of Acrylic Painters and the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists in Birmingham, England. She has a signature memberships in the Northwest Watercolor Society, the Montana, Wyoming and Northern Plains Watercolor Societies and the International Society of Acrylic Painters.
“Through my paintings, I strive to communicate my impressions of life. Copying nature is not important. What is important, is the ability to instill my personality and viewpoint and make it a part of who I am,” McDonald said in the release.
Larcom practiced medicine in Casper. He originally painted in oils and acrylics but has limited his work to watercolor media for the past 20 years. Retiring from medicine in 1990, he has more actively pursued his painting.
Participating in many juried exhibitions and invitational shows, Larcom’s artwork has been seen at the Casper Petroleum Club for 13 years of quick draw competitions; Teton Plein Air Painters group in Jackson from 2019-2021; National Museum of Wildlife Art Plein Air Invitational 2020 in Jackson; Art Wyo Exhibition in Casper; Wyoming Works at Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper; Grand Teton National Park Anniversary, The Arts in the Parks Second 100 Show; Nicolaysen Art Museum’s “Where the Buffalo Roam;” Wyoming Symphony Art Sale. Group and solo shows he has been included in are The Metro Gallery “From Pen to Paper;” Jackson Art Association; Dakota Art Gallery in Rapid City, South Dakota; Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lakes, Colorado; Warm Springs Gallery in Dubois; Gillette Camplex Gallery; and Big Red Gallery, Ucross Foundation in Ucross.
Sneesby was a registered professional engineer.
Sneesby has been actively showing his work at West Wind Gallery in Casper; Mountain Shadows Annual Show in Yuma, Arizona; Headwaters Center National Art Show in Dubois; Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper; Wyoming Watercolor Society in Sheridan; ART 321 in Casper; Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs; Scarlow’s Gallery in Casper; and Community Center in Chugwater.
The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System and programming is supported by the City of Rock Springs. The current center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.