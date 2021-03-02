CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus will have new leadership. Annie Wood and Lisa Johnson, from Orbis Advantage, Inc., will be the new Planning Coordinators.
Johnson is an enterprising idea person who likes to share with others to help in their business and personal success. Her economic development career has spanned more than 20 years and three states, with leadership roles at the county, regional and state level. She founded Orbis to enjoy the advantage of working on unique consulting on projects while being actively involved on her husband’s family ranch at LaGrange.
Wood is a problem solver who enjoys bringing teams together to develop and execute solutions. She has worked in communications and economic development for more than fifteen years, as well as briefly venturing into the private industry of large manufacturing. In her part-time, Annie is also a small business owner handling aviation ground operations.
They have both attended many Leap into Leaderships programs and are excited to bring their skills, knowledge and passion to the Leap programs. This will be a building year and they plan to use social media as a platform to engage while we are still transitioning to in-person events. Annie will be the main point of contact, with Lisa providing support.
Wood and Johnson will also assume the role from Kate Hayes, High Ground Coaching and Development, who led the program for the last year. They will work together throughout 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.
“We are excited to bring the team onboard and look forward to the ideas and passion they will bring to WyoWLC,” WyoWLC Co-Chairman Representative Sue Wilson said in a press release. “Annie and Lisa work with the Legislature and we hope they bring that knowledge to our audience.”
“We look forward to the ideas and knowledge Annie and Lisa bring and hope to continue to see this program thrive and bring opportunities to Wyoming women,” WyoWLC Co-Chairman Senator Affie Ellis said in the release.
“Leap into Leadership has been a cornerstone of encouraging women to run for office for 14 years, and we are confident Annie and Lisa will continue to build upon our programming and bring new ideas to the organization, WyoWLC Co-Chairman Representative Cathy Connolly said in the release. “Their experience with Legislature and passion for our mission will serve us well as we continue our outreach to women.”
For more information visit www.wyowlc.org or email info@wyowlc.org.