Especially during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, I look for meals that I can prepare in the same amount of time it would take to call for delivery or drive through a fast-food window.
I prefer to cook my own “fast food,” because I then I know what ingredients go into the meal my husband and I are eating, and I feel better about what I am serving.
I am not saying that my husband and I do not occasionally eat take-out, but I do like to cook for the majority of our meals.
I can cook a meal and have leftovers for one or two days, which mean we can eat for a week on two meals that I cook.
PESTO PASTA WITH CHICKEN AND TOMATOES
Ingredients:
3 ½ cups uncooked penne pasta
8.5 to 10 ounces pesto, to taste (either prepared or homemade)
3 cups chicken broth
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
¼ cup julienned fresh basil leaves
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
— In saucepan or Dutch oven, boil penne and broth over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until al dente and liquid is almost absorbed. Remove from heat. Add pesto; stir in chicken and tomatoes; cook over medium 2 to 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
— Garnish with basil and 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.
To make homemade pesto add 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves, 2 cloves garlic, 1/4 cup pine nuts, 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, to taste and 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese to a blender or food processor. Cover and process on medium speed about 3 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides with rubber spatula, until smooth.
I serve with bread sticks.
FRENCH ONION SOUP RICE SKILLET
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef (I use 93% lean)
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice
2 ½ cups beef broth
One 1 ounce package onion soup mix
½ cup grated Gruyère or mozzarella cheese
— Heat skillet over medium heat; add beef and onion. Cook until beef is no longer pink, crumbling beef as it cooks; drain if needed.
— Stir in rice, broth, and onion soup mix. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until rice is tender.
— Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Cover; let stand about 2 minutes or until melted.
I serve with garlic bread.