Cooking With Ease

Especially during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, I look for meals that I can prepare in the same amount of time it would take to call for delivery or drive through a fast-food window.

I prefer to cook my own “fast food,” because I then I know what ingredients go into the meal my husband and I are eating, and I feel better about what I am serving.

I am not saying that my husband and I do not occasionally eat take-out, but I do like to cook for the majority of our meals.

I can cook a meal and have leftovers for one or two days, which mean we can eat for a week on two meals that I cook.

PESTO PASTA WITH CHICKEN AND TOMATOES

Ingredients:

3 ½ cups uncooked penne pasta

8.5 to 10 ounces pesto, to taste (either prepared or homemade)

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

¼ cup julienned fresh basil leaves

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

— In saucepan or Dutch oven, boil penne and broth over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until al dente and liquid is almost absorbed. Remove from heat. Add pesto; stir in chicken and tomatoes; cook over medium 2 to 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

— Garnish with basil and 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

To make homemade pesto add 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves, 2 cloves garlic, 1/4 cup pine nuts, 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, to taste and 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese to a blender or food processor. Cover and process on medium speed about 3 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides with rubber spatula, until smooth.

I serve with bread sticks.

FRENCH ONION SOUP RICE SKILLET

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef (I use 93% lean)

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice

2 ½ cups beef broth

One 1 ounce package onion soup mix

½ cup grated Gruyère or mozzarella cheese

— Heat skillet over medium heat; add beef and onion. Cook until beef is no longer pink, crumbling beef as it cooks; drain if needed.

— Stir in rice, broth, and onion soup mix. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until rice is tender.

— Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Cover; let stand about 2 minutes or until melted.

I serve with garlic bread.

comments powered by Disqus