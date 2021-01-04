Gerry Marsden performs on board the Mersey ferry on April 20, 2009. Marsden, the British singer and lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, who was instrumental in turning a song from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel” into one of the great anthems in the world of football, has died. He was 78.

