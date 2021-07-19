ROCK SPRINGS — Zuma Zuma Acrobats will be flying through the air at Wyoming’s Big Show.
This troupe of performers will astound you with their gravity-defying stunts. Featuring African drumming, chants and music this show will transport you to Africa without ever having to step on a plane. These highly trained performers range from contortionists and tumbling experts to jugglers and dancers. This will be unlike any act you have seen before, according to a press release.
Zuma Zuma Acrobats will perform in the exhibit hall at the following times:
— Tuesday, Aug. 3: 2:15 p.m. 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
— Wednesday, Aug. 4: 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 5:15 p.m.
— Thursday, Aug. 5: 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 5:15 p.m.
— Friday, Aug. 6: 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 5:15 p.m.
— Saturday, Aug. 7: 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 5:15 p.m.
For a full schedule of the fun events happening at Wyoming’s Big Show® visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.