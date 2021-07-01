Jerry
Jerry, a male dog who is around 6 months old, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. he is a super friendly and happy boy who loves his people and thinks he is a lap dog, staff said. Jerry would do great in an active family. He is still a puppy, so he will need some work on manners and basic commands. Jerry does well with other dogs and kids, and he is house trained. He is not neutered, but his adoption will include a certificate to help with the cost. For more information or to meet Jerry, contact the animal shelter at 307-872-0570 from 2-4 p.m. each day.