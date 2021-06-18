Josie
Josie, a young adult female cat, is the Rock Springs Animal Control Pet of the Week. She is a sweet girl who was brought to Animal Control when she was pregnant. Josie has had her babies, and they have all been adopted. Now, it’s mom’s turn. She can be a bit temperamental around other cats and especially dogs, staff said. Josie was thought to have been an outside cat, so she loves to roam and get into trouble a bit. Don’t let that fool you, though, she can be a sweet, lovable girl when she wants to. Josie is house trained and will be spayed and brought current on vaccines prior to adoption. Those interested in meeting Josie can call Animal Control at 307-352-1455.