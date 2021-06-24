Leo
Leo, a friendly young adult male cat, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. He has so much personality to share with a family, staff said. Leo is a chill cat who will sit in the window sill and watch the world go by, but also loves to sit in the sink and play in the water. He seems to get along with kids and other cats, and he is house trained. Leo has had his first set of shots. He has been at the shelter for a while now, and no one has really looked at him. Consider Leo when looking for a new friend. He is worth it. For more information or to meet Leo, contact the animal shelter at 307-872-0570 from 2-4 p.m. each day.