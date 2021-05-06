BJ rsac pet 05-08-21

BJ

BJ, an adult male Plott Hound, is the Rock Springs Animal Control Pet of the Week. This beautiful boy is full of adventure and vinegar to say the least, staff said. He is in need of a home that can provide him with an active lifestyle and all the opportunities for exercise that he can get. He is good with most other dogs, OK with cats, and great with kids, He is a herding dog, though, and it is in his nature to want to herd things ... including children. He will need proper training but does know how to sit and is learning how to walk on a leash. Someone who knows the breed would be the best fit for this active boy. He is neutered and current on his vaccinations. Those interested in meeting BJ can call Animal Control at 307-352-1455.
Amigo rdhs pet 05-08-21

Amigo

Amigo, a super sweet male dog who is between 2-3 years old, is the Red Desert Humane Society Pet of the Week. True to his border collie breed, he likes to herd other animals and would do best as the only dog in the home or with another dog who is mellow. He loves getting cuddles from humans. Those interested in meeting Sterling can call the Humane Society at 307-362-1636. Appointments are available Tuesday through Saturday.
Ruger grac pet 05-08-21

Ruger

Ruger, an adult male dog, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. He is a sweet boy who loves other dogs, staff said. He does not like cats, though. Ruger is good with kids and loves attention. He is already neutered and ready for a permanent home. Those interested in meeting Ruger can call the animal shelter at 307-872-0570 from 2-4 p.m. each day.

