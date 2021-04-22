ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Mustang Dance Company will perform "Points of Departure," a presentation of new choreography by faculty and students. The show will take place at Western’s theater on May 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The choreography draws from a wide array of dance styles including jazz, tap, contemporary, burlesque, and musical theater, according to a press release. This year’s choreographers have been compelled to create work inspired by their personal journeys over the past year.
Inez O’Connor, a dance major currently serving in the United States Army, has created a dance with movement vocabulary inspired by movements she has learned in her military training. Participating in Mustang Dance Company as a performer and student choreographer gives her something to look forward to each day.
“Working with the dance company allows me to take a step away from reality for four hours a day,” O'Connor said.
Rebecca Mayer, Mustang Dance Company’s Artistic Director, says that working on Points of Departure has been a significant culmination of five meaningful years at Western.
“I came to Western with gratitude and a lot to prove to my colleagues and the community," Mayer said. "I remember how aggressively creative my first dance concert was, and the unexpected lessons the students and I learned from each other. This show is a celebration of the success of five years’ worth of performing arts majors, faculty, and community members coming together to deliver something special through dance.”
Mustang Dance Company is a diverse group of Western students, staff, and alumni as well as community members. The dancers are enrolled in a one-credit course offered by the College’s Humanities and Arts Division. Rebecca Mayer, Assistant Professor of Dance, serves as the Artistic Director of the company.
Points of Departure is intended for adult and high school audiences. For younger viewers, family discretion is advised. Children under the age of five will not be admitted.
Tickets to in-person and video on demand events are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets will only be available online or by calling the box office at (307) 382-1721. No paper tickets will be issued or collected. The box office will only process online purchase the night of the shows. Face coverings are required in the theater.
For questions and tickets, call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/westerntheatre.