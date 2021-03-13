SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County continues to provide programming for community school-age youth — a safe, affordable place for kids and teens during critical out-of-school time where they can walk in the door and be greeted by caring mentors and program facilitators. The club offers an environment where they can build ongoing, supportive relationships that foster a sense of belonging and purpose for young people every day.
The year 2020 was a drastic yet exciting time for the club board, staff, and its members. As with many other organizations, it was a year of change, movement, problem solving, and togetherness.
The club was the beneficiary of new funding opportunities due to COVID-19. Food Bank of the Rockies CARES money allocated funds for new refrigeration and kitchen equipment for food storage and preparation. With the help of the First Lady of Wyoming and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, infrastructure grants were used for buying dehydrators, Food Savers and a freezer for sustainability. The Hunger Initiative also assisted in other areas, including buying meals for club families throughout the holidays and delivering 500 pounds of ground beef to all Boys & Girls Clubs of Wyoming. This beef was donated from Converse County ranchers and special coordinator Jay Butler, board member, from Douglas Boys & Girls Club. Processing of the beef at 307 Meat company was also donated.
Rocky Mountain Power went outside of the box and created a fundraiser for club members in the form of a Virtual Gala with bingo and auction, family style, from the comfort of their homes. This new and exciting fundraiser raised $33,383.02 and was matched by the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation for a grand total of $67,686.04. We are very appreciative of their continued support for our club and its members as well as the impact its donations have made to our organization.
In 2020, the club continued its partnership with United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Our organization received another Community Partner Grant as well as additional funds to help with food insecurities throughout the summer to assist our families during hard times.
The club has announced its 2021 Youth of the Year, Madison Blake. She has been a member for six years and has always been very active in the club. Madison will compete in the Virtual Wyoming Youth of the Year on April, 6, 2021.
We would like to thank our entire community for their support in doing whatever it takes to build great futures for community youth. There is no silver bullet to success. It takes an army of people, a safe environment, high-quality programs, and unique experiences to level the playing field for all kids. Boys & Girls Clubs don’t just do one thing; we do whatever it takes to build great futures for America’s young people.
There are several opportunities for individuals to support or be involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. For more information, please contact CEO Lisa Stewart at bgcofsw@gmail.com or (307) 382-2639.
Our Mission: To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens with a pay it forward attitude.