Providing a safe and efficient transportation system for travelers

SWEETWATER COUNTY —The Wyoming Department of Transportation is the state government’s largest and most widespread agency. Its functions and responsibilities are also wide-ranging — all concerned with providing a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system.
Working closely with private sector partners, WYDOT employees plan, design, construct, and maintain roads and bridges while promoting safety and protecting the environment. Other WYDOT responsibilities include law enforcement, drivers’ licensing, motor vehicle regulation, airport improvement assistance, and coordination with local jurisdictions on planning, project supervision, and public transit.
The local WYDOT offices of District 3, which encompass Sweetwater County as well as Uinta, Sublette, Lincoln and Teton Counties, were very active in 2020. In 2021, crews will be working on the interchange overpass bridge connecting the Sunset Drive service road and Foothill Blvd. service road over Interstate 80. The bridge has been closed to traffic since April of 2014 when it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator on the interstate.
Wyoming ranks the highest in the nation for vehicle miles traveled per capita, and WYDOT is responsible for the management and care of the 6,800 miles of highway that connect Wyoming’s communities and surrounding states.
The way WYDOT transmits road and travel information has evolved over time with the development of a 511 app for cell phones as well as the traditional www.wyoroad.info and the toll free hotline 1-888- WYO-ROAD. In 2019, the Transportation Management Center (TMC) sent out over 27 million messages related to road and travel, and in 2020 the TMC sent out over 26 million messages. WYDOT continues to strive to provide the most accurate, up-to-date travel information to motorists across Wyoming.
From engineers who design and supervise road construction, to snowplow drivers who keep those roads safe, to troopers who serve and protect highway users, to planners who help communities obtain funding for airport improvements, WYDOT is committed to building a better transportation system for the traveling public.