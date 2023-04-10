Small Business Week

National Small Business Week is April 30 - May 6. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has organized free events and encourages the public to participate and support independently- owned businesses. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is announcing three upcoming events for National Small Business Week, April 30 - May 6.

· Kicking off a bit early - Tuesday, April 25 – Ladies Lunch (12 p.m., Bitter Creek Brewing) in partnership with the Professional Women’s Empowerment Network. There is no cost. Participants buys their own lunch.

