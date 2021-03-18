Ready for tiny humans: Children’s Discovery Center opens Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — After a long year of waiting, the Sweetwater County Library System is excited for the new Children’s Discovery Center to open on Monday, March 22.
Construction started on the Children’s Discovery Center at the Rock Springs Library in January of 2020. Library staff moved the entire youth collection to the upper level of the library, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office helped move out shelves, and a volunteer crew from Dominion Energy painted the space. With the help of volunteer time and donated products, the library had hoped to open the discovery center before the summer.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the library closed its doors.
A year later, the library is finally in a position to open the Children’s Discovery Center to the public.
“It was hard to see the space without kids for a year,” Youth Services Manager Sunny Hobbs said. “We are more than ready to be open on Monday and have the tiny humans with us again.”
The new space for kids to learn and explore takes up multiple rooms in the basement of the Rock Springs library where the youth collection used to reside and storytime used to be held. Now the rooms are filled with a miniature world for children to play in, as well as interactive games and activities for them to enjoy.
Half of the discovery center holds child-sized buildings and vehicles, with a supermarket, a hospital, a veterinarian’s office, a camper, an ice cream truck and fire truck. There is also a theater stage with a full rack of dress up costumes for performances.
Other rooms offer opportunities for kids to create and learn with hands-on science, technology, and building activities. Children can construct their own wind turbine and see how well it works, design a racetrack on the magnet wall, build with blocks and legos, and even experience a flight simulator.
The Children’s Discovery Center was the “brainchild” of Jana Pastor, according to Hobbs, and after Pastor got the ball rolling, the community stepped in to make it a reality.
“Without the community, this would never have happened,” Hobbs said.
Most of the work and materials that brought the Children’s Discovery Center to life were funded and donated by local volunteers, organizations, and businesses.
The Library System would like to recognize and thank the volunteers and sponsors that contributed to the discovery center. Volunteers include Richard Vasa, Corey Brown, Jan and Fred Allais, Julie Lever, Jodie Barnum, Alice Paul and Conny Jensen. Sponsors include the city of Rock Springs, the Pastor family, Searle Brothers Construction, Western Archaeological Services, Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating, the Staley Family, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, D.R. Griffin and Associates, Rocky Mountain Power, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Tata Chemical, Dominion Energy, Sherwin Williams, Bloedorn Lumber, Unique Signs and Designs, the David Lewis Estate, the Rock Springs Fire Department, the Wyoming Community Foundation and the Sweetwater County Library Foundation.
For now, the Children’s Discovery Center will be open in time slots with a limited number of people in each time slot. Two time slots will be available each week day — one from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and one from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. One time slot will be available on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The discovery center will be cleaned and disinfected in between time slots. Children must be accompanied by adults, and 25 people (children and adults) will be allowed in each time slot.
The library will begin taking reservations for time slots starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Reservations can be made by calling the library at 307-352-6667.