Rock Springs Fire Department conducts training simulation in Actors' Mission building

Rock Springs firefighters Rock Springs firefighters on the A-shift conducted a realistic training exercise at the Actors' Mission building on the morning of June 28.

ROCK SPRINGS — The smoke was noticeable as the first crews entered the building.

A report of a structure fire at 455 Broadway with two people trapped had toned out four minutes ago, requiring the response of all on-duty personnel and apparatus. The fire building was erected in 1900 and had exposures on three sides which would also be damaged if the firefighters couldn’t get the fire under control in a timely fashion.

Making their way through the entry door, the search crew found light smoke in the narrow stairwell going to the top floor; there was barely enough room for a firefighter in full gear to get up the passage. Closer to the top of the stairs, visibility dropped to zero and fire crews crawled in to the fire room using the right-side wall as their guide to conduct a right-hand search pattern looking for victims.

A couple of turns and another small stairway and the first victim was found lying face down and unconscious. Using teamwork, the search crew switched to rescue mode and swiftly traversed their route to get the patient to fresh air and medical treatment.

On the outside of the fire building, the Incident Commander (IC) paid close attention to radio traffic from the search crew as well as the interior attack crew – those in charge of locating and suppressing the fire inside. At the same time, a Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC) stood by in case interior crews got turned around or ran low on air and needed rescue. Although the RIC could do small assignments outside, they had to be ready for entry should a “Mayday” call come in. With two interior crews (four firefighters), RIC (two personnel) and two firefighters manning hose streams to protect any exposure buildings from direct flame contact and radiant heat, the IC was in dire need of more personnel to be able to continue search & rescue operations and extinguish the fire which was still to be located.

Fortunately, this was the training exercise for A-shift on the morning of June 28, 2021. The smoke was simulated and the hose lines were dry. The exertion of crawling up steep, narrow stairs and that of bringing a victim back through those same narrow corridors to safety were very real.

The size-up conducted by the IC upon arrival, control of the flow- path for products of combustions and keeping track of personnel – attending to safety concerns and deciding whether to call for mutual aid and an “all-call” to bring in off-duty firefighters all go in to the thought process when the Rock Springs Fire Department trains on fire evolutions.

Board member and retired Battalion Chief Rick Cozad of the Actors' Mission was kind enough to facilitate the use of the Actor’s Mission building for this training evolution – we owe them many thanks for helping the men and women of the Rock Springs Fire Department train and prepare for hazards of all kinds. Through that training we continue to be ready to help our community in their hour of need.

In the historic downtown, buildings are often touching or very close together and present unique challenges when trying to contain the fire to the structure or room of origin. In many cases across the nation, fires have begun in one building and spread to adjacent buildings, resulting in a block of fine historic structures punctuated by the toothless grin of fire damaged buildings.

In the scenario above, Captain Jason Cristanelli intended to use all of the skills for incident management priorities – both the older “RECEO-VS” techniques as well as the newer “SLICERS” ideas. The evolution was designed by Captain Cristanelli to help his crew as well as the other crews of the Rock Springs Fire Department become familiar with the configuration of the historic Rock Springs Downtown and to develop muscle memory for when time is of the essence and lives are on the line.

The scenario presented plays out on a weekly basis in the United States and places significant demands on personnel – the conditions presented in this instance recommend from 20 to 50 firefighters depending on whether or not there are apartments on the upper stories, how many buildings are threatened/involved and what other special conditions are present.

RECEO-VS establishes incident priorities as

1. Rescue

2. Exposure Protection

3. Confinement of the fire

4. Extinguishment

5. Overhaul

Ventilation and Salvage operations as needed or able.

The SLICERS tactics promote

1. Size-up

2. Location of the fire

3. Isolate the flow path

4. Cool from a safe distance

5. Extinguish the fire; rescue and salvage at any time in the process