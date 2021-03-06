SCCDC comes back strong after closure

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) has had a very interesting year as most businesses have. Following the closure of both School Districts in Sweetwater County, as well as recommendations from the Department of Health, both our Rock Springs and Green River locations closed March 16th, which followed our spring break the week before. Despite our wishes to open back up, unfortunately we were unable to do so for the remainder of the 19-20 school year. During the closure, we did our best to reach out to families and children to provide virtual support through the end of the school year and into the summer months. Offices and buildings remained closed until August 1st.
Administration worked tirelessly all spring and summer to prepare for our reopening by putting extra safety measures in place in the best interest of our children and staff, using the recommendations from the state and local health department. Our reopening plan created changes in the way we do many of the things we have normally done for over 40 years, but we were able to open up and keep our preschool classes running as well as provide services both in person and virtually from August through December!
We are so thankful for the extra efforts put in by all of our staff and for the support and cooperation of our wonderful parents and community members to help us keep our doors open and keep important services and programs running for our children and families. We look forward to a great year in 2021! Here is a look at some of our highlights from 2020:
The SCCDC screened 460 children birth through age five during the 2019-2020 fiscal year and served 650 children in the Part C (birth- 2 years) and Part B (3-5 years) programs. We continued to offer developmental screenings free of charge to all children birth through age five in Sweetwater County, Monday through Friday. Screenings use up-to-date testing protocols to determine if a child is developing appropriately based on their age. The areas that are looked at in a screening are fine motor, gross motor, speech and language, social/emotional, cognitive, hearing, and vision.
The SCCDC employed an average of 50-55 employees in 2020. Among those are Certified Early Childhood Special Education Teachers, Early Childhood Teachers, Therapists, Paraprofessionals, Classroom Aides, Family Service Coordinators, Custodians, Secretaries and Administration. Many of the staff members have a master and bachelor level education and certified in their area of expertise. Our licensed Early Childhood Special Education Teachers, Occupational, Speech, Physical, and Social Emotional therapists work with the children who need extra help, free of charge through an individual education program.
The SCCDC’s preschool program has been back up and running following our closure since August 19 in Rock Springs and Green River for all children who are age 3 up to the time they transition into kindergarten at the school district. The SCCDC continues to strive to improve on services provided and is considered a “high quality preschool program” by national standards. This means we have a curriculum which is recognized by the state and meets early learning guidelines, we have certified teachers just like the districts (our teachers are also dually certified), we have low child-to-teacher ratios, and our teachers receive high quality training and continued opportunities for professional growth.
Despite some of the changes we have made due to COVID-19 safety measures, we still had many fun events and experiences for the children. In October, we had a trunk or treat and fall festival event in Green River and a fun screening event in Rock Springs. In December, Santa visited virtually and sent out a special package with a treat for each child. We even had a virtual Christmas program in Rock Springs! August through December we learned about the five senses, staying healthy, weather and seasons, and we explored the rainforest and life in the Arctic. We have also learned about letters, numbers, shapes, and colors! There is much more to learn and explore as our school year continues and we are excited to experience all of the fun that comes along the way!
If you have a child who is 3-5 and would like to attend preschool, please call us today! We continue to enroll children throughout the school year and have a few spots open. We would also love to have you come in and have your child age 0-5 screened. Stop in anytime Monday through Friday during business hours or call to schedule an appointment. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cdckids to get up to date information as well as special events and summer activities. For more information visit us at cdckids.org or call us at 307-352-6871 or 307-872-3290 and our friendly staff will be happy to help!