ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is looking for people to join its strategic planning committee.
The district’s previous strategic plan was created five years ago and came to a close at the end of last school year (2018-2023), according the release.
The district will initiate a new strategic planning process and “will review its current standing, set priorities, focus energy and resources for students and staff, and strengthen operations to address areas identified as a need. This process will ensure stakeholders are working toward common goals, establish agreement around intended outcomes and assess and adjust Sweetwater One’s vision and mission,” the press release stated. This fall, the process will bring together stakeholders to form a strategic planning committee.
While the strategic planning committee is not a decision-making entity, it is to provide a plan with recommendations to the district.
If interested in serving on this committee, please email Kelly Murray at murrayk@sw1.k12.wy.us by Monday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. If one submitted their name in last spring, they are all set and ready to go.
The strategic planning committee will be meeting in the SCSD1 Central Administration Board Room on:
Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
