ROCK SPRINGS — Local skaters will showcase their talents Thursday evening at the "End of the World" 2021 ice show.
Participants of the Rock Springs Learn to Skate program will be performing routines to show off what they've learned and been working on. The show will begin at 6 p.m. at the ice arena in the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Drive. Admission is only $1.
The annual ice shows in Rock Springs have highlighted local skaters for decades with fun themes, colorful costumes and demonstrations of skills and talent. This year will mark ice arena manager Larry Elder's final show before his retirement.