ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents “Songs for a New World,” premiering March 11, 12, and 13 — in-person and via livestream.
The performance is a musical revue told through song and images by four individuals who face their hopes and fears, joys and sorrows, both alone and together. It’s about the moments in life where one hits a wall and is forced to make a choice or take a stand, according to a press release.
Director Eric-Richard de Lora stated, “There’s always a way to get through the challenges we face in life, but we have to ask ask ourselves, to help us figure out what we need and how to move forward. And the process of asking helps us become stronger.”
Duncan Elder, a first-year musical theatre major from Star Valley, is one of two men in the show. When asked how he plans on making his character come alive, Elder states, “I am breathing life into my character by making sure I am musically accurate, and I can fully dive into becoming the character.”
Carly Cramer, a first-year musical theatre major from Virginia, states, “I really love how much variety the show has. There are so many influences from so many different musical genres, and each song tackles subjects that people can relate to. It all comes together to create something very beautiful."
Video on demand only is available March 18, 19, 20. Tickets to all events are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets will only be available online or by calling the Box Office at (307) 382-1721. No paper tickets will be issued or collected.
The Box Office will be for online purchase only on the night of in-person shows. Children under five are not permitted to the evening performances. Face coverings are required in the theater. Ushers will seat attendees in order to maintain six-foot social distancing guidelines.
For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit westernwyoming.edu/theatre.