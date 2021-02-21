SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild is presenting its fourth quilt exhibit.
This year’s theme is “Crazy for Crazy Quilts!” It will open March 2 and run through April 30 at the museum at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The museum’s winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call 307-872-6435, email curator@sweetwatermuseum.org, or visit www.sweetwatermuseum.org or www.Facebook.com/SWCHM.