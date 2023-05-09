Sweetwater County Marriage Report: April 24 - May 5

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following couples listed recently filed for a marriage license with the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.
Edward Dale Coplin and Shamra Marie Zancanella of Green River filed for a marriage license on April 24, 2023.
Steven Lee Scates and Tristy Shi Tripp Richards of Green River filed for a marriage license on April 24, 2023.
Nicholas David Michael Williams and Kaylee Rose Alles of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on April 28, 2023.
Jerrod Glenn Hall of Rock Springs and Laura Elizabeth Snyder of Lovell filed for a marriage license on April 28, 2023.
Ryun Quinn Trevino and Darby Darien Woffinden of Green River filed for a marriage license on April 28, 2023.
Bruce Matthew King of Green River and Elyssa Rae Byers of Evanston filed for a marriage license on May 2, 2023.
Phillip Michael Doug Etier and Bethan Jade Armstrong of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 3, 2023.
Kevin Lee Cantrell and Diane Elizabeth Jennings of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 4, 2023.
Andrew Lou Penamora and Maggie Dalene of Green River filed for a marriage license on May 5, 2023.
Chrisin Lawrence Seymour and Amanda Rose Vogel of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 5, 2023.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.