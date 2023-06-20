Sweetwater County Marriage Report for June 7-9

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following couples recently filed for a marriage license with the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.
Jared Leonard Mitchell and Cheyanne Rose Basham of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 7, 2023.
Dustin Aurthor Shedden of Van Etten, New York, and Kelly Nicole Butler of Green River filed for a marriage license on June 8, 2023.
Kegan Urian Brangham and Sierra Taylor Brunkhardt of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 9, 2023.
Tyler David Young and Kimberlee Snow of Green River filed for a marriage license on June 9, 2023.
Nico Thomas Bernal and Lillian Grace Vavra of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 9, 2023.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.