Saturday, April 1:
Cowboy County Distilling Tasting, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Clark Allred Book Signing, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 6 p.m.
Easter Bunny in the Park, Bunning Park, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Fools and Shenanigans Show featuring Murphy and the Giant, Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern, 2012 Dewar Dr., 8 p.m.
Monday, April 3:
Signs of Dementia Presentation, Young At Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4:
Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 9 a.m.
Utah Shakespeare Festival’s “Othello”, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Rock Springs City Council Meeting, 212 D St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Green River City Council Meeting, 50 E. 2nd N., Green River, 7 p.m.
Spring Home Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m
Thursday, April 6:
Coffee with the Commissioners, Nell’s Coffee, 204 Elk St., Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 8:
Houseplant and Seed Swap, Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., 12 p.m.
Sunday, April 9:
Easter Sunrise Service, Edgewater Park, 1800 Block of East Teton, Green River, 7 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
Monday, April 10:
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board Meeting, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11:
Community Networking, Western Wyoming Community College, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
April Bingo, Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12:
International Night, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 14:
Spring Home Show, Sweetwater Events Center, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 15:
Spring Home Show, Sweetwater Events Center, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 16:
Spring Home Show, Sweetwater Events Center, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18:
Rock Springs City Council Meeting, 212 D St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Green River City Council Meeting, 50 E. 2nd N., Green River, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19:
Hemlock, LIVE with ZamTrip at the Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 20:
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, April 21:
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 22:
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 2 p.m.
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, April 28:
“Franks and Deans,” LIVE at The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 27:
15th Annual Sweetwater County Inkfest 2023, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 29:
Run with Sandy 5K, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, 8:30 a.m.
Plant Swap Party, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 12 p.m.
