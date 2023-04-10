Wednesday, April 12:
International Night, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 13:
Community Forum, Central Administration Building,
Friday, April 14:
Spring Home Show, Sweetwater Events Center, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 15:
2nd Annual Spring Shopapalooza 2.0. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bunning Hall, Rock Springs
Spring Home Show, Sweetwater Events Center, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 16:
Spring Home Show, Sweetwater Events Center, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18:
Rock Springs City Council Meeting, 212 D St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Green River City Council Meeting, 50 E. 2nd N., Green River, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19:
Hemlock, LIVE with ZamTrip at the Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 20:
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Zack’s April book club, Sidekicks Book-Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Broadway Theater, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 21:
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The EIO Band, Sidekicks Book-Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 22:
Community Food Drive, Rock Springs Smiths, 2531 Foothill Blvd., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Community Food Drive, Green River Smith’s, 905 Bridger Ave., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 27:
15th Annual InkFest 2023, Sweetwater Events Complex, 11 a.m.
Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Fundraising Banquet, Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 28:
“Franks and Deans,” LIVE at The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
15th Annual Sweetwater County Inkfest 2023, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 29:
Run with Sandy 5K, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, 8:30 a.m.
Plant Swap Party, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 12 p.m.
Flashback Prom Night, Wyoming Club, 131 K St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m. - 11:55 p.m.
