SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about the next couple weeks with these events taking place in the community.
Wednesday, April 19:
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about the next couple weeks with these events taking place in the community.
Wednesday, April 19:
Hemlock, LIVE with ZamTrip at the Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 20:
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, 7:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Zack’s April book club, Sidekicks Book-Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Broadway Theater, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 21:
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.
The EIO Band, Sidekicks Book-Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Broadway Theater, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 22:
Community Food Drive, Rock Springs Smiths, 2531 Foothill Blvd., 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Community Food Drive, Green River Smith’s, 905 Bridger Ave., 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 2 p.m
Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Fundraising Banquet for CDC, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., 6 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Broadway Theater, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 27:
15th Annual InkFest 2023, Sweetwater Events Complex, 11 a.m.
Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Fundraising Banquet, Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28:
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
“Franks and Deans,” LIVE at The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 27:
15th Annual Sweetwater County Inkfest 2023, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 29:
Run with Sandy 5K, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, 8:30 a.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 1 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
Plant Swap Party, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 12 p.m.
Flashback Prom Night, Wyoming Club, 131 K St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m. — 11:55 p.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.