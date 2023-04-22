SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about the next couple weeks with these events taking place in the community.
Saturday, April 22:
Saturday, April 22:
Community Food Drive, Rock Springs Smiths, 2531 Foothill Blvd., 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Community Food Drive, Green River Smith’s, 905 Bridger Ave., 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Jen Strong Chili-Cook-off Fundraiser/Silent Auction, Eagles Aerie 151, 221 B St., Rock Springs, 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 2 p.m
Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Fundraising Banquet for CDC, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., 6 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
“Private Lives,” Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Broadway Theater, 6 p.m.
Stone Riot LIVE at Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 27:
15th Annual InkFest 2023, Sweetwater Events Complex, 11 a.m.
Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Fundraising Banquet, Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28:
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
“Last of the Wild: A Red Desert Story,” Broadway Theater, 6:30 p.m.
“Franks and Deans,” LIVE at The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 27:
15th Annual Sweetwater County Inkfest 2023, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
Western Achievement Awards Banquet, Western Wyoming Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29:
Run with Sandy 5K, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, 8:30 a.m.
Run with the Badges, Expedition Island, Green River, 9 a.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 1 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
Casino Fever, Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs
Plant Swap Party, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 12 p.m.
Flashback Prom Night, Wyoming Club, 131 K St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m. — 11:55 p.m.
Thursday, May 4:
Downtown First Awards and Volunteer Reception. Broadway Theater, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May, 13:
Mother’s Day Market, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 17:
Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.
