SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about the next couple weeks with these events taking place in the community.
Thursday, April 27:
15th Annual InkFest 2023, Sweetwater Events Complex, 11 a.m.
Western Achievement Awards Banquet, Western Wyoming Community College, 5:30 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28:
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
“Last of the Wild: A Red Desert Story,” Broadway Theater, 6:30 p.m.
“Franks and Deans,” LIVE at The Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 29:
Community Wide Spring Giveaway, Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Dr., Green River, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Run with Sandy 5K, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, 8:30 a.m.
Run with the Badges, Expedition Island, Green River, 9 a.m.
Plant Swap Party, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 12 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 1 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
Eagles Anniversary dinner, Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Casino Fever, Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs
Flashback Prom Night, Wyoming Club, 131 K St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m. — 11:55 p.m.
Thursday, May 4:
Downtown First Awards and Volunteer Reception. Broadway Theater, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6:
Power of the Purse, Holiday Inn, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10:
Community Networking hosted by Lola B. Boutique, 648 Pilot Butte Ave., Rock Springs, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 11:
Membership Luncheon — Summer Events Lineup, Holiday Inn, 12 p.m.
Friday, May 12:
Teacher Appreciation Week — Special Tasting with Special Guest, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Saturday, May, 13:
Mother’s Day Market, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 10:
Rock Springs 2023 Pride Fest, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 17:
Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.
