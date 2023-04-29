Sweetwater Happenings: April 29 - July 22

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about the next couple weeks with these events taking place in the community.
Saturday, April 29:
Community Wide Spring Giveaway, Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Dr., Green River, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Run with Sandy 5K, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, 8:30 a.m.
Run with the Badges, Expedition Island, Green River, 9 a.m.
Plant Swap Party, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 12 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 1 p.m.
“Mamma Mia,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m.
Eagles Anniversary dinner, Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Casino Fever, Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs
Flashback Prom Night, Wyoming Club, 131 K St., Rock Springs, 8 p.m. — 11:55 p.m.
Monday, May 1:
Memorial Hospital Foundation Donor Wall Ribbon Cutting, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4:
Downtown First Awards and Volunteer Reception. Broadway Theater, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6:
Power of the Purse, Holiday Inn, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10:
Community Networking hosted by Lola B. Boutique, 648 Pilot Butte Ave., Rock Springs, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 11:
Membership Luncheon — Summer Events Lineup, Holiday Inn, 12 p.m.
Friday, May 12:
Teacher Appreciation Week — Special Tasting with Special Guest, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Saturday, May, 13:
Mother’s Day Market, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Friday, May 19:
50th Anniversary Gala, Young at Heart Community Center, Rock Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 26:
Wyoming Dwarf Car Shootout & Roger Rollene Salute to Veterans Memorial Race, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Friday, June 2:
2023 Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, Overland Stage Stampede, Green River, 7 p.m. — 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 10:
Rock Springs 2023 Pride Fest, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Friday, June 16:
Yeager/Trent Memorial Modified Special-All Star Mod Qualifier, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 17:
2023 Rods & Rails Car Show, North Front Street, Rock Springs, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Friday, July 7:
Western Fender Special, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 8:
Rock Springs International Day 2023, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 8 a.m.
Western Fender Special, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 22:
Smash & Bash Derby, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
