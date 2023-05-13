Sweetwater Happenings: May 13 - Sept. 16

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Saturday, May, 13:
Mother’s Day Market, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents “Ripcord,” Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 14: Mother’s Day
Actor’s Mission presents “Ripcord,” Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 15:
Green River High School Graduation, Green River High School Main Gym, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16:
Expedition Academy High School Graduation, Lincoln Middle School, 5 p.m.
Rock Springs City Council Meeting, 212 D St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Green River City Council Meeting, 50 E. 2nd N., Green River
Thursday, May 18:
Bookclub with Zack Birch, “Annihilation,” Sidekicks Book Bar, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents “Ripcord,” Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 19:
Veteran’s Awareness Ride, Sweetwater County Fire Department, 3010 College Dr., Rock Springs, 8 a.m.
50th Anniversary Gala, Young at Heart Community Center, Rock Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Hat Bar and Permanent Jewelry, Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Actor’s Mission presents “Ripcord,” Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 20:
Actor’s Mission presents “Ripcord,” Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Veterans Awareness Walk at Veterans Park, American Legion Post 24, Rock Springs, 10 a.m.
Princess Open House, Sidekicks Book Bar, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Bitter Sweet Bombshells vs. Jackson Hole Juggernauts, Roller Derby, Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Monday, May 22:
Black Butte High School Graduation, Western Wyoming Community College, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23:
Desert School Graduation, Desert School, Wamsutter, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24:
Book Signing with author Jen Atkinson, Sidekicks Book Bar, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs High School Graduation, Rock Springs High School, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 25:
Veteran’s Walking Tour, Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 6 p.m.
Book Ends Bookclub, “You Shouldn’t Have Come,” Sidekicks Book Bar, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 26:
Veteran’s “No Walking” Cemetery Tour, Rock Springs Historical Museum, 11 a.m.
Wyoming Dwarf Car Shootout & Roger Rollene Salute to Veterans Memorial Race, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Friday, June 2:
2023 Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, Overland Stage Stampede, Green River, 7 p.m. — 10 p.m.
Friday, June 9:
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County 3rd annual Archery Shoot, Sweetwater County Archery Range, Green River, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m
Saturday, June 10:
Rock Springs 2023 Pride Fest, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County 3rd annual Archery Shoot, Sweetwater County Archery Range, Green River, 7 a.m. — 12:30 p.m
Friday, June 16:
Yeager/Trent Memorial Modified Special-All Star Mod Qualifier, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 17:
2023 Rods & Rails Car Show, North Front Street, Rock Springs, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day
Sunday, July 2:
MAGIC & COMEDY, Broadway Theater, Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4: Independence Day
Friday, July 7:
Western Fender Special, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 8:
Rock Springs International Day 2023, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 8 a.m.
Western Fender Special, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Friday, July 21:
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County annual golf tournament, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, 9 a.m.
Saturday, July 22:
Smash & Bash Derby, Sweetwater Speedway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10:
Bellamy Brothers in Concert, Broadway Theater, Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Equality State Policy Center’s Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality), Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.