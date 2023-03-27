Wednesday, March 29:
Career and Transfer Fair, Western Wyoming Community College, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Damon Copperhead book discussion, Sidekicks Book-Bar, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 30:
Sage Brush Barrel Races, Sweetwater Events Complex, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 31:
Mayor’s Art Awards, Grace Gasson Room, White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs,
Ordinary Days- Auditions, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Downtown Poker Crawl, Downtown Green River, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 1:
Cowboy County Distilling Tasting, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Clark Allred Book Signing, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st E., Green River, 6 p.m.
Easter Bunny in the Park, Bunning Park, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4:
Utah Shakespeare Festival’s “Othello”, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Spring Home Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m
Want to get the word out for an event you're hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.