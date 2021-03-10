ROCK SPRINGS — Who is willing to take an icy dip into Wataha Pond to support Special Olympic athletes on the local and state level?
The Rock Spring Police Department will be hosting the 2021 Jackalope Jump on March 20 at Wataha Pond, located at Yellowstone Road and Clubhouse Drive. Funds raised through Jackalope Jump events will give more than 1,800 Special Olympic Wyoming athletes the opportunity to practice and compete in the 2021 winter and summer seasons at no cost to their families.
Individuals, organizations, and businesses to are invited to dress up and "Be Bold, Get Cold" to raise much-needed funds for Special Olympics.
Registration will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, and jumping begins at noon. There will be warm showers and a changing area available for jumpers to use. The Native Sun food truck will also be onsite.
Jumpers must raise a minimum of $100 to earn the privilege of taking the plunge. Each jumper that reaches the minimum goal will also receive a t-shirt and beach towel. Participants can register online at sowy.org. At this time, only individuals can register online, but participants can still jump as a team on the day of the event. Make sure to have a team name at registration. Costumes are also encouraged.
The 2021 Jackalope Jump is subject to Special Olympic North America COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will need to wear masks when not jumping and social distancing will be necessary.
For more information or to have questions answered, contact Dwane Pacheco at dwane_pacheco@rswy.net, Tiffany Harris at tiffany_harris@rswy.net, or call 307-352-1581.