ROCK SPRINGS — What started off as a pipe-dream of host Owen Brasington has now blossomed into a bi-weekly podcast show that’s just entered into its second season of production. Shadowcast Radio, which is hosted by residents Owen Brasington, Nathan Brasington and Preston Ackerman, is recorded and produced here in Rock Springs Wyoming.
The show features a trio of friends and “brothers” who talk on matters of Christian theology and culture. The show, however, isn’t a lecture, nor does it come off as the typical Sunday morning sermon. The hosts often make jokes, laugh, and even jab at one another’s “on air” blunders, giving the show a dynamic range of personality, host relatability, and meaningful discussion.
Something that’s become somewhat of a feature of Shadowcast Radio are the wide array of special guests the hosts have had on the show, the likes of which include NFL Center Chase Roullier, Lamp Mode Recordings artist Timothy Brindle, Western Seminary professor Dr. Todd Miles and many others. The somewhat regular guest feature keeps the show from becoming repetitive, with each new guest giving a unique perspective and insight into how Christianity impacts their respective fields.
The show is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or available for stream at ShadowcastRadio.com. If anyone is interested in submitting a topic or would like to reach out to the hosts, you can send them an email at Feedback@ShadowcastRadio.com.