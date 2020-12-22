Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County Counties. In Nebraska, Dawes and North Sioux Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High blowover risk for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow are also expected west of the Laramie Range. Visibilities may be reduced below a mile at times in blowing snow. Roads and highways may become slick and icy due to drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&