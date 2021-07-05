ROCK SPRINGS – When fireworks were launched on July 4, 1777, to celebrate the United States’ first anniversary, American patriots were joining a long tradition that started in ancient China and continues to this day.
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, many historians believe that fireworks originally were developed in the second century B.C. in Liuyang, China. Natural “firecrackers” were derived from burning bamboo stalks that explode with a bang because of the overheating of the hollow air pockets in the bamboo. Between 600-900 AD, a Chinese alchemist mixed potassium nitrate, sulfur and charcoal to produce a black, flaky powder – the first “gunpowder” which was poured into hollow bamboo sticks.
Continued tinkering advanced the technology. By 1200, China had built the first rocket cannons to aim and black projectiles at their enemies, according to the Smithsonian. The wonder of black powder eventually spread to Europe and to their colonies, as did more innovations. Italian pyrotechnicians created aerial shells in the 1830s. Italians also expanded the color of fireworks by adding different metallic powders. Before then, fireworks were simply orange.
Even before the Declaration of Independence was first adopted by the delegates for the 13 colonies on July 4, 1776, our Founding Fathers were looking forward to boisterous and explosive celebrations.
Future president John Adams wrote a letter to his wife Abigail Adams stating that the declaration, “will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
Year after year, American have proven him right.