FINALLY FIVE — Haydyn Michael Mann celebrated his 5th birthday on March 4, 2021. He is the son of Cody and Nikiya Mann of Abilene, Texas. His grandparents are Robin and Craig Hargis of Carlsbad New Mexico, Terra and Michael Bertagnolli and Steve and Robyn McCarty, all of Rock Springs, and Greg and Tammy Mann of Del Norte, Colo. His great-grandparents are Maxine and Vernon Mann of Del Norte, Colo., Don and Mary Lou Morris of Greeley, Colo., and Roy and Billie Moyer of Rock Springs. He has a sister Ainzly, 8, of Abilene, Texas, and two brothers, Brycyn, 15, and Caydyn, 14, from Lubbock, Texas.
Trending Now
-
Disney family Jackson Hole property subject of legal battle
-
Arrest Report March 4: Warrant charges include stalking
-
Rock Springs man arrested for alleged domestic violence after SWAT callout
-
Arrest Report March 3: Arrests include out of state suspects and ICE holds
-
Arrest Report March 6: Charges include domestic battery