Ute Mountain Fire Lookout Tower

FLAMING GORGE — The Ute Mountain Fire Lookout Tower in Flaming Gorge will only be open for inside visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays through Aug. 11, although visitors are always free to view the outside. Take exit off Sheep Creek Geological Loop toward Spirit Lake.

