ROCK SPRINGS — Indoor and outdoor booth spaces are available for vendors who want to be part of Wyoming’s Big Show, which will be Aug. 3-7.
Wyoming’s Big Show was named the #1 event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine and brings in 70,000 people each year, according to a press release. This makes Wyoming’s Big Show the ideal place to promote your product or service, the Sweetwater Events Complex said, adding that the fair is a family-friendly event and will give your brand a positive image among the community.
"Our new rates are the lowest they have been for years to help our local vendors," the press release said. "Indoor booths are perfect for selling products and services. Need a bit bigger space? An outdoor booth in our tent-covered midway is great for larger products or if you simply have more inventory."
To apply for a booth space, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com, select the Wyoming’s Big Show tab and choose Vendor Information from the drop-down menu. There you will find applications and the Booth & Concessions Handbook.
"Reserve your booth today because spots are going quick!" the press release encouraged.
Applications and payment are due by July 1. Applications can be mailed to the Sweetwater Events Complex at 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901, faxed to 866-899-6787 or emailed to info@sweetwaterevents.com.