2020 Progress Edition

Visit an oasis for birds and animals at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge

The word Seedskadee , originally Sisk-agie’-adie’, translates to River-of-the-prairie-hen. Native Americans named the river for what we still see today — greater sage-grouse that concentrate along the River as the landscape dries out in the summer.

At high temperatures, greater sage-grouse increase their respiration rate to increase the amount of air passing through the respiratory system to increase cooling by evaporation. This male greater sage-grouse had just had a long drink from the river as the day heated up. (Photo taken Aug. 7, 2020)

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge provides important habitat for many migratory and resident fish and wildlife species. The Green River flows through 36 miles of Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge and becomes a wildlife magnet in the arid landscape, providing a migratory stopover during spring and fall migrations.

One of Wyoming’s rarest breeding birds, the trumpeter swan calls Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge home, with a number of successful pairs raising cygnets (young swans) each year. Wintering numbers of trumpeter swans increase as cold weather sets in, and up to 300 trumpeter swans overwinter here. Most will return to nesting territories in NW Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and Canada when spring arrives.

A wide variety of birds, mammals, and fish can be found on Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. A few highlighted species include North American river otters, moose, and warblers. An estimated 30 North American river otters can be found here. Although they are not rare, they are secretive here and can be difficult to observe. Sitting quietly on a low bluff along the River, you might spot river otters out feeding on crayfish and of course fish.

The first northern river otters were spotted on Seedskadee NWR over two decades ago. Since then, their population has slowly expanded. They can disappear under the water quickly if they see or hear you and vanish. Getting the chance to see otters here requires patience of sitting still along the river bank or luck, maybe a bit of both.

Moose are found year round on Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. Mornings and evenings are the best times to spot them by driving slowly along the public use roads and stopping often to look along the River with binoculars. Some days they stand out in the open, other days they stay cool in the shade of willows and cottonwoods.

This young bull moose showed up at refuge headquarters to browse on narrow-leaved cottonwoods. A black-billed magpie landed on him to look for ticks and/or steal some of his hair to line a nest. Moose will tolerate a magpie most days as they seem to know having ticks removed is a benefit to them. This guy wanted nothing to do with it. (Photo taken on May 15, 2020)

One of the best places to spot warblers in Wyoming is from Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters to the base of Fontenelle Dam. During the month of May, many species of these colorful birds can be found migrating through. They stop to rest, and feed on insects, before moving on. Sitting along the Green River with a camera, binoculars, and a bird identification book, you may spot these colorful little jewels flitting about in the willows and cottonwoods. After sitting quietly for 15 minutes or so, warblers and other birds will forget you are there and begin going about their business again. It is amazing what you might see after fifteen minutes of still and quiet.

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge offers many opportunities for hunting, fishing, photography, wildlife watching, and environmental education for the public.

For more information about Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, visit our website: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/seedskadee/

Check out our Facebook Page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/Seedskadee/.

