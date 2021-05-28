GREEN RIVER — A pair of gentle mustang mares have taken up residence at the Green River Visitor Center for the summer and are ready to greet people there as they wait for names and new homes.
The two came from the wild horse program at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton where inmates worked with them. They will remain in Green River through the summer, and the chamber is hosting a contest to name them.
Both are calm and gentle, according to Janet Hartford, volunteer with the Bureau of Land Management and city of Green River. She was instrumental in bringing the horses to the visitor center and will continue training them during Mustang Mondays this summer, getting them accustomed to a blanket and saddle. People are invited to come and watch her from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Monday beginning June 7.
The Name the Mustang Contest will run from June 1 to July 1, and the winner will be announced during the second week of July. Those interested in participating can visit the Green River Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or contact the chamber at 307-875-5711.
Both horses are available for adoption for $125 each. They were gathered from public lands in 2018 before heading to the honor farm for training. The chestnut brown mare is 3 years old and came from the Stewart Creek herd management area. The black mare is 4 years old and came from the Green Mountain HMA.
Hartford is fostering the mustangs and will continue to care for them during their stay in Green River. The BLM will provide hay and cover any necessary medical costs. Hartford is asking that the mares be allowed to remain at the chamber until September even if they are adopted.
Their visit coincides with the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.