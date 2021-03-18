ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College is hosting an informational meeting about an educational tour to Iceland that is scheduled to take place around May 25-31, 2022 (to be confirmed).
The informational meeting will be at 7 p.m. on March 24 in Room 1333 or via Zoom. The study abroad tour is open to students and community members.
The tour will give travelers the opportunity to experience the geothermal wonders of Iceland — Blue Lagoon hot springs, volcanic craters, and subarctic fauna. Participants will make their way from the capitol city of Reykjavik to the Golden Circle, the Gullfoss Waterfall, the Geysir Geothermal Area, the black sand beaches of Vik, and the Lava Centre in Hvolsvöllur. Since the tour is taking place during the summer, attendees will experience the round-the-clock daylight — which only happens in the far northern parts of the world.
“The Iceland educational tour will be an experience of a lifetime. We will maximize our time and see most of the country, while allowing for free time to explore on your own. In my opinion, travel is one of the most impactful ways to further your education. Whether you are a Western student or community member, consider joining us,” stated Michelle Schutten, tour lead and Western's Developmental Studies instructor.
The tour includes round-trip airfare; land transportation; hotels with private bathrooms, breakfast, and select meals; full-time tour director; sightseeing tours; select entry fees; and free time.
To join the informational meeting via Zoom, use the following information:
— Link: https://bit.ly/2Od2z5b
— Zoom Code: 965 932 8596
— Password: Smile
According to EF College Study Tours, studying abroad positively impacts participants. One such study demonstrated 97% growth in the number of students who were confident navigating unfamiliar places after studying abroad. Another study claimed 93% of students who studied abroad and entered the workforce were employed within six months of graduation, compared to 49% who did not study abroad. Additionally, a study showed that students who studied abroad saw 100% greater improvement in grade point average.
For more information regarding the meeting or tour, contact Michelle Schutten at mschutten@westernwyoming.edu, or visit www.efcollegestudytours.com/2417822sp.